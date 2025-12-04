Pope Leo XIV's first full-length US book, 'Peace Be with You,' to be released in February

NEW YORK — The first full-length book by Pope Leo XIV to come out in the U.S. will be published next year.

HarperOne announced Wednesday that it had acquired world rights to “Peace Be with You! My Words to the Church and to the World,” scheduled for release on Feb. 26. “Peace Be With You” includes sermons and addresses he has given since his election in May. HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, is calling the book “a vision for peace, unity, and reconciliation in a fractured world.”

The title refers to Leo's first public remarks as pope, when he appeared in May on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“I would like this greeting of peace to resound in your hearts, in your families, among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world,” he said. “Peace be with you!”

HarperOne has previously released works by Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis among others.

