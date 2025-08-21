Playing politics gets dangerous for Julie Delpy and Suranne Jones in ‘Hostage’

LONDON — (AP) — Only a few people know what it's like to stand outside 10 Downing Street and address the world's media.

Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy aren't politicians, but they got that opportunity playing rival stateswomen in thriller miniseries "Hostage." No. 10 is where the British prime minister lives and works and it's at the heart of Matt Charman's new Netflixshow releasing Thursday.

During a tense Anglo-French summit, Jones power-dresses as Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, while Delpy wears the red lipstick of the pristinely presented French President Vivienne Toussaint. Also starring Ashley Thomas, Corey Mylchreest and Lucian Msamati, both women wrestle with power and their personal lives when Dalton's husband is kidnapped and Toussaint is threatened with a career-ruining scandal.

“The speeches is the hardest thing to do in the show,” says Delpy, who stood at a podium on the set of an impressive recreation of Downing Street. “I had the same anxiety as if I was doing it for real.”

Jones also had to address the House of Commons, with everyone shouting at her. It's a common sight in British politics, with politicians yelling and making noise over the top of a rival to drown them out in Parliament.

Once everyone started braying at her, Jones “couldn’t remember anything” she was saying. Then they’d retake it without the extras shouting, which threw her after she’d got used to the all the noise.

And words are weapons in this thriller, as negotiations veer between solidarity and betrayal.

“Every word is being scrutinized, like if you use a term instead of another, it’s going to be judged by the press. And I mean, it happens a little bit in our business, but nothing compared to a politician,” adds Delpy.

Delpy and Jones sat down with The Associated Press to talk about politicians and power pants. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: How do you think France will feel about you being president?

DELPY: I think they might get upset, I don’t know, at my representation — no I’m joking — of a French president with a sex scandal and all that. I don't know, French are not very big on judging sex scandals with people. I don’t think it works in France, like it works everywhere else, but not in France so much. Like they don’t care when a president has an affair. It’s more the politics.

AP: These aren’t specific politicians, but you did research and speak to female politicians. What did you learn?

JONES: I wanted to talk to loads of women that were in it and from lots of different parties as well. So some on the phone, some were in person. I interviewed a couple of people high in power. We went to the Commons, watched the PMQs (Prime Minister’s Questions), felt the atmosphere, walked the halls, talked to the speaker. And it was all, it was all so ... to be in the world that I know nothing about. I’ve been invited as a creative or a celebrity, but to actually talk to people about the balance and the cost of what it takes and what it does to your kids ... that was really helpful.

DELPY: I’ve listened to a lot of politicians about their life, about what it’s been like after they were in power and stuff and the pressure and stuff, but I didn’t want to inspire myself on someone specific so there’s no reference. It’s like, “Oh, she’s like the blah blah blah or she’s like so.” I made her different than some French women politician that would be the obvious persons to be inspired by.

AP: These characters are in power and they are holding on to it. How do you use your own power in your life?

JONES: I feel like I sometimes put power pants on, do you know what I mean? Because actually I also quite like to hide away. So I like the duality of power, which Abigail doesn’t have that choice really. But, so I like to go, “Right today. ... I’m going to use it for good.” Or I need it as energy, so I have power pants, but I like to take them on and off.

AP: Can I establish, when you say pants — do you mean English pants (underwear) or American pants (trousers)?

JONES: Big knickers. Yeah, power knickers, what about you? You got any power pants?

DELPY: No, I don’t know. It’s funny. I was thinking of a joke I made years ago about like how when women are directors, they have to wear fatigues, not like literal, you know. If you go direct a movie wearing a dress, people don’t take you as seriously. But it’s kind of a joke on, you know, the power thing.

JONES: But it’s the same thing, isn’t it?

DELPY: Yeah and I think I’ve noticed that ... if you give a vibe that’s more in charge, I think people have a certain respect.

AP: So you both, like your characters, put a lot of thought into what you are wearing?

JONES: What you’re wearing emotionally that day, what you’re giving out, what you’re putting on. … And wearing the heels to make yourself taller, wearing the shoulders to not feminize yourself in that historically masculine situation. So yeah, all of that comes into play.

DELPY: Toussaint, for me, it was important that she was really pristine all the time. And we talk about the white coat, that she has never put lipstick on a white coat. I would put lipstick on my white coat in 10 seconds. But she’s like really the kind of person they will never be, you know, she’ll never be walking like this (folds over her lapel) into a room…

JONES: With a lapel up! Julie on the other hand, definitely.

DELPY: And I’ll step in a hole and fall.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.