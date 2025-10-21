Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's memoir is coming out in January

NEW YORK — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has a book coming out in January, touching upon everything from his swift political rise to the trauma of his home being set on fire.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that "Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service," will be released Jan. 27. Shapiro, 52, has become a prominent national Democrat since he was elected governor in 2022. He was on Kamala Harris' shortlist as a running mate in last year's presidential election and he has often been cited as a potential candidate for 2028.

According to Harper, Shapiro “shares powerful stories about his family, his faith, and his career in public service.”

“Gov. Shapiro reflects on what he has learned along his journey,” Tuesday's announcement reads in part, “knocking on doors, serving his community, and bringing people together to tackle the tough problems we face.”

In April, a man set fire to the governor's mansion while Shapiro and his family were sleeping inside, according to authorities. The Shapiros, who hours earlier had hosted a gathering for the Jewish holiday of Passover, were awakened by state police and ushered to safety. Cody Balmer pleaded guilty last week to charges of arson and attempted murder, and was sentenced under a plea deal to 25 to 50 years in state prison.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.