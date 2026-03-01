'One Battle After Another' wins at PGA Awards, setting up awards-season sweep

"One Battle After Another" remains undefeated.

Paul Thomas Anderson's ragtag revolutionary drama took top honors Saturday night at the 37th annual Producers Guild Awards, setting it on course to triumph in two weeks at the Academy Awards.

In winning the guild’s Daryl F. Zanuck award for best feature film, “One Battle After Another” is poised to sweep the major prizes of awards season. It’s won at the Directors Guild, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. The Screen Actors Guild is to present its awards on Sunday night.

The PGA Awards and the Academy Awards have a long history of correlating. Since 2009, both groups have used a preferential ballot to pick a winner from 10 nominees. For five years running, the PGA winner has matched the best picture winner at the Oscars. In the last 10 years, they’ve diverged only twice.

Accepting the award, Anderson alluded to the recent sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Paramount Skydance while thanking Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

“Long may you wave, whatever the future holds,” said Anderson. “It is one battle after another.”

The PGA Awards were held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood. The group also named “KPop Demon Hunters” best animated film, “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay” best documentary, “The Pitt” best drama series and “The Studio” best comedy series.

