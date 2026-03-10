Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis adapt ‘Scarpetta’ book series for TV

NEW YORK — When Jamie Lee Curtis' blockbuster film "True Lies" premiered worldwide, it would've been improbable to think that 30 years later she would be giddy about a TV show — about as improbable as performing her iconic helicopter stunt without special effects.

"I guarantee you when I was … literally hanging under a helicopter above the Florida Keys over the Seven Mile Bridge in Florida, I did not imagine I'd be sitting in New York City that many years later with Nicole Kidman," Curtis said. "Not only being co-bosses on a show, but then also playing her slutty sister. I was not imagining that as my future."

The Oscar winners co-executive produced and star in "Scarpetta," a new mystery crime series from Prime Video, out March 11, based on Patricia Cornwell's popular books. Curtis credits Kidman as one of the major Hollywood players who helped shrink the gulf between perceptions of film and TV roles with prestige series like "Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Kidman, 58, plays the titular character Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist who solves complex murders. Upon returning to Virginia, she comes across cases eerily reminiscent of one three decades prior that catapulted her career forward. To prepare for the role, Kidman spent time with a medical examiner in Tennessee, where she learned how to hold a scalpel, and how to identify and dissect organs.

“My sister and my mother were obsessed with the novels, so I would read them,” the Emmy-winning Kidman said. “When I mentioned it to my sister, she was like, ‘Well, I mean, that’s it. You have to do it.’”

Perfect timing for an adaptation

The book rights to Cornwell’s iconic fiction series were optioned throughout the years with megastars sometimes attached, including actors Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, and even Kidman previously. But those iterations didn't come to fruition.

At the 2021 Oscars, Kidman approached Curtis’ table and introduced herself — they'd never met, despite working in similar circles for decades. Months later, when Kidman heard Curtis was leading the charge on “Scarpetta,” she wanted in.

“I have a philosophy where characters come to you at the right time,” Kidman said. When she first considered playing Kay Scarpetta, the timing wasn't right, and neither were the scripts. But the second time, it all came together. “Here she is, and I’m ready now," she said, reflecting on her decision to embrace the project.

Curtis plays Scarpetta’s free-spirited sister Dorothy. The “Halloween” franchise star had no intention of acting in the show but agreed to at Kidman’s request. The eight-episode season was led by showrunner Liz Sarnoff, whose credits include “Lost” and “Barry,” and is also a longtime fan of the books.

The cast includes Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale as Pete Marino, Kay's ex-partner and Dorothy's husband and "The Mentalist" star Simon Baker, who plays FBI profiler and Scarpetta's husband Benton Wesley. Another Oscar winner, Ariana DeBose, is Dorothy's tech-savvy daughter, primarily raised by Kay.

A companion storyline set in the '90s follows the doctor's early career, with Rosy McEwen, who bears a striking resemblance to Kidman, portraying the younger version. Jake Cannavale — Bobby’s actual son — plays the young Marino, with Hunter Parrish portraying babyfaced Benton.

DeBose, who presented Curtis with her Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," was offered the role in a personal text message from Curtis. Her character, Lucy, is grieving her dead wife and seeks comfort in an AI replica. It's a pivot for an actor known for upbeat Broadway performances.

“I hope audiences will also find a way to have compassion for her,” said the 35-year-old, of a fictional character that had real-life reverberations. Five months after filming, DeBose faced a loss of her own when her mother died. “I’m more clear now than I was when I was actually shooting this series … that grief manifests in very different ways.”

Betting big on screen adaptations

Cornwell, who has sold more than 120 million copies of the "Scarpetta" series worldwide, was heavily involved in the adaptation.

“Dream come true — literally,” said the New York Times bestseller, who started the series in 1990. The 69-year old, who began penning “Postmortem” while working in the office of Virginia's chief medical examiner, is currently writing the 30th book centered around a serial poisoner. She says Kidman and Curtis uncovered new layers of her beloved characters.

“I’m learning things from them," she said. “When I sit back and I’m working on my book, suddenly I’m seeing Jamie in my head, or I’m hearing Nicole. My characters have come alive.”

Prime has found massive success with popular novel adaptations like “Reacher,” “Jack Ryan,” the “Bosch” universe and “Cross,” all possessing deep troves of source material. They’re betting “Scarpetta” will be their next big hit.

Kidman, whose divorce from country music star Keith Urban was finalized in January, has a busy slate of upcoming projects, including the series "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "Girls and Their Horses" and "Discretion," as well as the films "The Young People" and "Practical Magic 2."

Curtis' view of Hollywood

Curtis hopes the series, produced by her company Comet Pictures, inspires young women in the industry with another model for leadership, both in front of and behind the camera.

“I hope that they see people — women — doing all these different jobs. This show doesn’t exist without me calling Jason Blum, saying, ‘Hey, I found out that the rights to Patricia’s books are available. Let’s (expletive) go!’" said Curtis, recalling her conversation with the Blumhouse Television founder, who helped produce it. “They will hear that and go, ‘Oh, that’s how you get (expletive) done!’ You persevere.”

Two “Scarpetta” seasons were ordered, and Curtis has famously said she will leave acting before Hollywood leaves her. Could more success delay her plan though?

“When my parents were in their heyday, they were enormous movie stars. There is a point where the industry just moves on. … I want to be able to end it on my own terms … I’ve been saying that since I was 30,” said the 67-year-old Emmy winner. “I want to be able to walk away with the dignity and pride in my work, and not kind of be grasping at something that’s fading away.”

“Pay no attention to her,” Kidman interrupted, and said to Curtis, “We’re not listening to that because we’re asking you to stay forever."

The two teased each other playfully, like real-life sisters.

“She will be working well past 100, probably," Kidman said, "And we’ll all be going, ‘That’s an inspiration.’”

