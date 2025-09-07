The MTV Video Music Awards are back. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé go head-to-head. Who will win?

History is on the line at the VMAs.

The MTV Video Music Awards return Sunday night with more than trophies at stake: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are locked in a high-stakes duel to become the most awarded artist in VMAs history.

Lady Gaga tops the 2025 the MTV Video Music Award nominations with 12, ending Swift's two-year run in the top spot. But it's the "The Tortured Poets Department" singer and the "Cowboy Carter" star who may make headlines. Currently, both powerhouses are tied for the title of most career total VMAs. Each have 30. They're also only nominated in the artist of the year category at the VMAs, so if one of them wins, they will claim victory.

It's unclear whether either star will attend the show. If Swift does, winning would give her a prominent stage to break news around her forthcoming 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," out Oct. 3. Or she could use the spotlight to shout out fiance Travis Kelce. The pair announced their engagement late last month in a five-photo joint post on Instagram.

The VMAs, which begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and are being held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island — will be hosted by VMA veteran LL Cool J.

The late Ozzy Osbourne will be celebrated in fitting fashion when some of rock's biggest names take the stage in his honor. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, British firebrand YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt will unite to deliver a medley of Osbourne’s greatest hits, a tribute that underscores his impact on generations of musicians.

Mariah Carey will receive the 2025 Video Vanguard Award. Previous recipients include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé and Madonna.

Busta Rhymes will receive the first ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award during the show, and Ricky Martin will be honored with the inaugural Latin Icon Award. Both will perform.

Other performers will include Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Alex Warren, J Balvin, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will be broadcast by CBS for the first time. It will also be simulcast on MTV and available for streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman contributed reporting from New York.

