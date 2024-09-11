The MTV Video Music Awards are back. Will Taylor Swift make history?

NEW YORK — (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards return Wednesday night with a whole lot of Taylor Swift. Will she become the most-awarded musician in VMAs history?

The pop star leads the nominations with 12 — eight for her "Fortnight" music video, two social categories and nods in the best pop and artist of the year categories. She's followed by her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who has 11. He is nominated along with Swift 10 times and earned his 11th nom for his country hit "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

It's unclear whether Swift will attend the show, but if she does, winning would give her a prominent stage to voice support for Kamala Harris' presidential bid. Swift endorsed the vice president Tuesday night, moments after Harris' debate with former president Donald Trump ended.

If prior years are any indication, Swift may make multiple speeches.

She took home nine VMAs last year, bringing her total to an impressive 23. That places her just behind Beyoncé, who has 30 and just ahead of Madonna, who has 20 awards. Lady Gaga, has 19.

Seven Swift wins would tie Beyoncé’s record, and if she wins eight, she could become the most awarded musician in VMA history.

That is, if Beyoncé doesn't take home any of her own trophies. She's up for song of the year ("Texas Hold 'Em") and two social categories.

The VMAs, which begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and are being held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island — will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion. It marks her first time hosting an award show. She'll perform as well. The last two years have been hosted by Nicki Minaj: She emceed solo in 2023, in 2022, she was joined by Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow.

Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award and also perform. Previous recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Missy Elliott.

Other scheduled performers include Eminem, who will open the show, as well as Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, LL COOL J, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Anitta, who will be joined by Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Tiago PZK.

The VMAs will air on MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and in Spanish on Univision.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.