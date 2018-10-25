ATLANTA - Migos may be facing some legal trouble because the group is reportedly being sued for allegedly stealing another rapper’s lyrics.
Leander C. Pickett, known by his stage name M.O.S., recently filed a copyright lawsuit against the Atlanta trio over his song, “Walk It Like It Talk It,” according to TMZ.
He claims he recorded it more than 10 years ago, in 2007, and that Migos’ “Walk It Talk It,” which features Drake, uses a “substantial portion” of his version.
He’s also suing Capitol Records over the issue and wants the group to stop performing the tune at live
events.
TRENDING STORIES:
Pickett said he filed a copyright for his song in March 2018.
Migos’ “Walk It Talk It” appears on their “Culture II” album, which was released in January 2018.
This article was written by Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}