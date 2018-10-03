Mega Millions swells to $405 Million - Winning tickets sold in Atlanta, Duluth and Trenton

As Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot rolled to a hefty $405 million, three winning tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Atlanta, Duluth and Trenton.
Winning numbers from the Oct. 2 drawing were: 2-22-29-31-34 and the Mega Ball was 01.
The winning tickets were sold at: Publix Super Market #1056, located at 3730 Carmia Drive SW in Atlanta; Chevron, located at 3880 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth; and Kathy’s, located at 560 Highway 301 in Trenton.
In addition, more than 33,300 Georgia Lottery players won over $154,800 in prizes from Tuesday’s drawing.
Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Mega Millions tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
