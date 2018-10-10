Mega Millions and Powerball combined total $752 Million!

Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players the chance to win $752 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $470 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $282 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since July 27 and has rolled 21 times.
Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $470 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $265 million.
It only takes $2 to play Mega Millions for a chance to win big. Players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. Mega Millions also offers an optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.
The Powerball jackpot has grown since Aug. 15 and has rolled 17 times.
Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $282 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $161 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
