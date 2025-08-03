A man fell to his death during an Oasis concert at London's Wembley Stadium

LONDON — (AP) — Oasis said Sunday that its members are "shocked and saddened" after a man fell to his death during a concert by the band at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injured person just before 10:30 (2130GMT) on Saturday night

It said a man in his 40s was found “with injuries consistent with a fall.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force urged anyone who saw what happened or caught it on phone video to contact police.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” Oasis said in a statement, offering ”sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

The Britpop icons' first tour in 16 year s kicked off July 4 in Cardiff, Wales. Saturday's concert was the fourth of seven planned shows at Wembley.

Stadium management said Sunday’s gig would go ahead as planned.

