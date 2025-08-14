Karol G to headline halftime show during YouTube’s first exclusive NFL broadcast, live from Brazil

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bringing football fans, Brazil and Karol G together for a one-night experience? That's a winning formula.

The Grammy award-winning musician will headline a halftime show during YouTube's first exclusive NFL broadcast next month, which will stream live from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5. That's the NFL week 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the reigning AFC-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

“This year has been truly rewarding, and the timing of this opportunity — to be part of such an important moment like YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast — is perfect,” the singer shared in an exclusive written statement. “With my latest album ‘Tropicoqueta,’ I set out to represent the many facets of my Latin culture, something I’m incredibly passionate about in everything I do. I’m excited to bring that same energy and pride to this global stage and honored to continue elevating Latin culture on such a monumental platform.”

It's a natural pairing. Karol G is a global superstar, American football is growing in popularity worldwide, and many of the world's most ardent music fans call Brazil home — it's one of the many reasons "Come to Brazil" has become a stalwart meme, a three-word stand-in for the ultimate expression of fandom.

“Our goal is to highlight the excitement and Americana of the NFL, but do this thoughtfully in a way that plays to local cultures, practices and traditions,” said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation and entertainment at the NFL.

Booking Karol G “not only excites our fans and pays homage to their culture in South America, but has an impact on a global scale,” he added. “We hope all of our fans are ready for a historic celebration.”

The game is free to stream for fans across the globe, exclusively through YouTube and YouTube TV. It begins at 5 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. Eastern / 9 p.m. BRT (local time). A pre-show kicks off an hour earlier.

“To celebrate this moment, we are thrilled that global superstar Karol G will perform during our halftime show,” said Angela Courtin, VP of sports and entertainment marketing at YouTube in a statement. “The game and performance will be broadcast worldwide for free on YouTube, blending the fandom of sports and music together for one epic cultural moment.”

