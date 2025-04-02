Josh Brolin, Francis Ford Coppola and Michael Mann pay tribute to Val Kilmer after his death

Actor Josh Brolin and director Michael Mann are among those paying tribute to Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at age 65. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

"See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts." — Josh Brolin on Instagram.

"He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him." — Francis Ford Coppola on Instagram.

“While working with Val on ‘Heat’ I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news.” — Michael Mann, in a statement.

"A long time ago, I was auditioning for the movie 'The Doors' It was kind of a cattle call. They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamela's. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway. All of a sudden, a Sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants. We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well, of course, it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance. Rip King." — Jennifer Tilly on X.

"Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman." — The "Top Gun" account on X.

"RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon." — actor Josh Gad on Instagram.

"Rest in peace VAL KILMER. A brilliant actor and a good man." — author Don Winslow on X.

"RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn't for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val." — Actor Matthew Modine on X. The Source was a Hollywood restaurant.

"Listen, Val Kilmer had me wanting to fly fighter jets, be Batman, rob banks, and hunt lions as a kid. They don't make too many movie stars like him anymore. Generational." — Writer-direct Dylan Park-Pettiford on X.

"Rest in peace to our former campus mate, the great Val Kilmer (1959-2025), who at 17 was the youngest drama student ever admitted to The Julliard School's Drama Division." — Film at Lincoln Center on X.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.