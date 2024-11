Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle to perform during Super Bowl pregame

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Super Bowl pregame will have some Louisiana flavor: Multi-talented performer Jon Batiste will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle are slated to perform "America the Beautiful."

The performances will take place Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before the NFL's championship matchup and halftime show featuring rap megastar Kendrick Lamar, the league announced Thursday.

"We're honored to work with this year's pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state," said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music at the NFL.

Ledisi will perform " Lift Every Voice and Sing " as part of the pregame performances that will air on Fox. The pregame performers are all Louisiana natives.

The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language.

Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Batiste is a Grammy and Oscar winner who is the former bandleader for the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." His documentary "American Symphony" is nominated for best music film, and his "It Never Went Away" from the documentary is up for best song written for visual media at the upcoming Grammys. He composed the score for Jason Reitman's film "Saturday Night" and this month released " Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1)," which reimagined the iconic German pianist's work.

Trombone Shorty, a Grammy winner known for blending funk, soul, R&B and rock, has toured with major acts such as Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Foo Fighters. Daigle made her way as a contemporary Christian singer, winning two Grammys for her 2018 song "You Say" from her third studio album, "Look Up Child."

Ledisi won a Grammy for her 2020 single “Anything for You.” She also appeared in the films “Leatherheads,” “Spinning Gold” and the Oscar-nominated “Selma.”

