Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis bout is off and Paul will seek another fight in 2025

MIAMI — Jake Paul's boxing match against lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was scrapped Monday, with Paul planning a different bout before the end of 2025.

Their fight was scheduled for Nov. 14 in Miami, though Most Valuable Promotions, Paul's promotional organization, said Saturday it was looking into the matter after a civil lawsuit was filed against Davis in Miami-Dade County last week.

Nakisa Bidarian, MVP's CEO, said in a statement that Paul would headline another event to be streamed on Nexflix later this year, with details on an opponent, date and location to be provided when finalized.

The bout was originally slated for Atlanta, but was moved to Florida where it was sanctioned despite the huge weight advantage for Paul. He usually fights at cruiserweight, about 50 pounds above the 135-pound limit where Davis holds a belt.

