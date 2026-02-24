Isaac Hayes estate settles lawsuit accusing Trump of unauthorized song use

President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with the estate of renowned singer and songwriter Isaac Hayes that accused the president of using the hit record "Hold On, I'm Coming" in his campaign without permission, Hayes' family said Monday.

Hayes' estate filed the lawsuit in August 2024 alleging that the Trump campaign used the song in videos and campaign appearances 133 times in his 2020 and 2024 presidential bids. The lawsuit alleged that the use of the song by Trump, his campaign and several of his allies had infringed its copyright and that damages should be paid.

Hayes' son Isaac Hayes III announced Monday on the social platform X that the family and estate had settled the lawsuit and “are satisfied with the outcome.” The statement didn't specify what resolution the parties agreed upon.

Hayes, who died in 2008 at age 65, and David Porter co-wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming,” a 1966 hit for soul duo Sam and Dave.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash granted the Hayes estate a preliminary injunction in September 2024, compelling the Trump campaign to stop using the song in any appearances or videos. Lawyers for Trump said they had already stopped using the song before the ruling.

Sam Moore, of Sam and Dave, had performed “America the Beautiful” at a pre-inauguration concert for Trump and suggested in a sworn statement filed with the court in September that he was opposed to the action sought by Hayes’ estate.

A slew of artists — including Sabrina Carpenter, ABBA and Celine Dion — have objected to Trump using their songs during his events for years.

The White House referred questions to Trump’s personal legal counsel. An email to the lawyer, Ronald Coleman, was not immediately returned.

Lawyers for Trump and his campaign wrote in an earlier filing with the court that the Hayes estate and Isaac Hayes Enterprises failed to show that they own the copyright at issue and couldn't show that they suffered any harm.

Coleman told reporters after a hearing in 2024 that the campaign had already agreed not to use the song going forward: “The campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone, and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or annoys them, that’s fine, we’re not going to force the issue.”

