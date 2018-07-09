Heating up!! Mega Millions jackpot at $306 Million

Mega Millions is continuing to turn up the heat. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $306 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since May 8 and has rolled 19 times. Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $306 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $185 million.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. Mega Millions also offers an optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
