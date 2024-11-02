AP Sources: Kamala Harris will appear on SNL in last episode before presidential election

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has made an unannounced trip to New York to appear on an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” briefly stepping away from the battleground states she’s been campaigning in with just three days to go before the election.

Harris departed on Air Force Two after a campaign stop on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was scheduled to head to Detroit. But once the aircraft was in the air, aides said it was actually heading to New York.

Her appearance on the show was confirmed by three people familiar with Harris' plans who were not authorized to speak publicly about them.

It is the final SNL episode before Election Day on Tuesday.

