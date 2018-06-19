  • Half-million dollar Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in East Ellijay

    Updated:

    A winning jackpot ticket worth $514,642 was sold in East Ellijay for the June 17 Fantasy 5 drawing.

     

    Winning numbers from the June 17 drawing were: 9-14-17-35-36.

     

    The lucky ticket was purchased at Shell Food Mart, located at 731 First Ave.

     

    A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.

     

    Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

     

    Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

     

    Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

