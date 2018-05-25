Georgia FIVE ticket worth $10K sold in Rhine

A Georgia FIVE ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Rhine for the May 20 Georgia FIVE midday drawing.
The ticket was purchased at Aden’s Minit Market #0030, located at 391 2nd St. in Rhine.
The winner claimed the prize Monday at the Georgia Lottery’s Macon District Office.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
