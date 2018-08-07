Georgia FIVE ticket worth $10,000 sold in Savannah

A Georgia FIVE ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Savannah for the Aug. 4 Georgia FIVE evening drawing.
The ticket was purchased at Mike’s Time Saver, located at 3713 Montgomery St.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
Georgia FIVE winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
