Five Georgia FIVE tickets totaling $50,000 sold in Allenhurst

Georgia Lottery players are tuned in. Five top prize tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Allenhurst for the Aug. 5 Georgia FIVE midday drawing, totaling a $50,000 win.
The lucky tickets were purchased at Marathon, located at 1457 Dunlevie Road.
Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.
Georgia FIVE winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
