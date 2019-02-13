Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $125,000 sold in Lawrenceville

One Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Lawrenceville for the Feb. 12 drawing.
Winning numbers from the Feb. 12 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 2-3-9-33-39.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, located at 1495 Duluth Highway.
The winner claimed the prize Wednesday.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $20.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
