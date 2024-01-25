Dominican judge orders conditional release of US rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in domestic violence case

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — (AP) — A judge on Thursday conditionally released U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic last week on domestic violence charges.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was ordered to pay a $510 deposit, undergo government counseling and meet with authorities every two months until they conclude their investigation into allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend, a Dominican rapper known as “Yailín.”

The judge, Fátima Veloz, also issued protection orders for both sides.

After the hearing, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attorney, Waldo Pimentel, accused prosecutors of “fabricating” evidence against his client.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Ana Andrea Villa Camacho explained why she had requested that Tekashi 6ix9ine remain held.

“We know perfectly well why victims do not file a complaint, why victims recant,” she said.

It is the second time that Hernández is arrested in the Dominican Republic.

Authorities in the Caribbean country detained him in October after he was accused of assaulting a local music producer after he and his partner had been recording at his studio.

Hernández also was previously accused in the U.S. of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad.” He avoided a lengthy prison sentenced by offering testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which operate in the U.S. East Coast.

In March 2023, he was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida.

Tekashi 6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, “Fefe,” with Nicki Minaj in 2018. It hit No. 3 on the pop charts.

