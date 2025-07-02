As Diddy awaits verdict, here's where his business ventures stand

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — While Sean "Diddy" Combs awaits a jury's verdict in his federal sex trafficking trial, the once-celebrated music mogul has seen his business empire rapidly unravel.

Combs, 55, who is one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history, now faces charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking involving two former partners and transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Prosecutors have painted a dark portrait of the mogul, whose alleged pattern of violence included drug-fueled sex parties he reportedly called "freak-offs" or "hotel nights."

If convicted, the three-time Grammy winner could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

Here’s a closer look at how Combs’ business portfolio and public image have crumbled under the weight of the allegations.

What has happened to Combs’ business empire?

Before Combs was arrested and charged, his major business ventures had collapsed: He stepped down and later fully divested from Revolt TV, which was founded in 2013. The network offered a mix of programming focused on hip-hop culture, R&B music, social justice and documentaries.

He also reportedly lost a Hulu reality series deal and saw his once-iconic fashion brand Sean John vanish from Macy’s shelves.

After surveillance footage surfaced last year showing Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie, his then-girlfriend, in 2016, consequences mounted: New York City revoked his ceremonial key, Peloton pulled his music, Howard University rescinded his honorary degree and his charter school in Harlem cut ties.

Last year, Combs settled a legal dispute with Diageo, relinquishing control of his lucrative spirits brands, Ciroc and DeLeón. While many of his ventures have unraveled, his music catalog — for now — remains intact.

Where does Combs’ music stand?

Bad Boy Records may be synonymous with 1990s icons like The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Ma$e, and 112, but Combs kept the label relevant before his arrest with high-profile releases.

In 2023, Combs dropped " The Love Album: Off the Grid," which was his first solo studio album in nearly two decades, and Janelle Monáe released her critically acclaimed project " The Age of Pleasure " through Bad Boy. Both albums earned Grammy nominations, with Monáe's effort recognized in the prestigious record of the year category.

Ahead of the “The Love Album” release, Combs made headlines by returning Bad Boy publishing rights to several former artists and songwriters, years after he was criticized for how he handled their contracts.

Bad Boy Records remains operational, but the label has been significantly shaken by Combs' legal firestorm and it hasn't announced any major upcoming releases.

Last week, a surprise EP called “Never Stop” released by his son, King Combs, and Ye (formerly Kanye West), showed support for the embattled mogul. The project was released through Goodfellas Entertainment.

Bad Boy Records remained active through 2022, backing Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" under the Bad Boy umbrella. He was a producer on MTV's reality television series "Making the Band," and "Making His Band," launching the careers of artists like the girl group Danity Kane and male R&B group Day 26.

Could Diddy’s fortune be at risk?

Combs has been sued by multiple people who claim to have been victims of physical or sexual abuse. He has already paid $20 million to settle with one accuser, his former girlfriend Cassie. Most of those lawsuits, though, are still pending. It isn’t clear how many, if any, will be successful, or how much it will cost Combs to defend himself in court. Combs and his lawyers have denied all the misconduct allegations and dismissed his accusers as out for a big payday.

Federal prosecutors have also informed the court that if Combs is convicted, they would seek to have him forfeit any assets, including property, “used to commit or facilitate” his crimes. They won’t detail exactly what property that might involve until after the trial is over.

How is Diddy's music faring on streaming?

Despite the legal turmoil surrounding Combs, his music catalog remains widely available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. None of the streamers have publicly addressed whether they plan to adjust how his music is featured if Combs is convicted.

Interestingly, Combs’ music saw a roughly 20% boost in U.S. streaming between April and May 2025, his biggest monthly spike this year, according to Luminate. The numbers jump coincided with key moments in the trial, including testimonies from Cassie and Kid Cudi.

However, there was a slight drop-off with a 5 to 10% decrease in June compared to the previous month’s streams.

Streaming makes up a fraction of an artist's revenue and is calculated through a complicated process called “streamshare." Most artists see very little pay from digital services.

What happened to other businesses like Sean John?

Sean John, founded in 1998, has gone largely dormant, with its presence disappearing from major retailers like Macy's. There are no clear signs of a relaunch on the horizon.

In 2023, Combs launched Empower Global, an online marketplace designed to uplift Black-owned businesses and strengthen the Black dollar. He positioned the platform as a modern-day "Black Wall Street," backing it with a reported $20 million of his own investment.

The platform debuted with 70 brands and planned to expand by onboarding new Black-owned businesses each month, aiming to feature more than 200 by year’s end.

However, as 2023 came to a close, several brands cut ties with Empower Global. It was reported that some cited disappointing performance and growing concerns over the misconduct allegations surrounding Combs.

___

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman contributed to this report.

