Creative director Dario Vitale exits Versace two days after Prada's acquisition

ROME — Creative director Dario Vitale is leaving Italian fashion brand Versace only eight months after he was appointed, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Vitale's exit comes just two days after Prada Group finalized its $1.375 billion cash acquisition of Versace, starting a new era for the brand.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavors,” Versace said in a statement.

Vitale will exit the brand on Dec. 12 and his successor will be announced in due course, the company added.

Meanwhile, CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger will oversee the creative team.

Vitale's ascension at Versace in April marked a dramatic turn for the fashion house. He was only the third creative director after Gianni Versace, who was killed in 1997, and his sister Donatella Versace, who assumed the role after his death until Vitale took over.

His first collection for the house debuted in September.

