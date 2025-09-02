Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison are married

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model and photographer Kate Harrison are married.

The two, who began dating in 2018, got hitched in a private ceremony over the Labor Day weekend. No location was revealed. Both wore gowns by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, Moretz in baby blue and Harrison in traditional white.

Moretz shared the news on Instagram, and Vogue had followed along on their fashion journey during fittings in Paris for their looks. Moretz, a Louis Vuitton ambassador, thanked Ghesquière and the fashion house as she showed off their designer duds:

“Thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful. x”

Moretz wore long blue gloves and a matching veil with her look featuring spaghetti straps and a bodice ruffle. Harrison's gown included a bit of sparkle in all-over flowing embroidery. She wore a birdcage veil around her face that went long at the back.

Moretz got her start as a child star. She went on to star in “Carrie” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” Harrison has modeled for J. Crew and Topshop.

They confirmed their engagement on New Year's Day by showing off their diamond rings, choosing a Victorian vibe for both from Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone.

“We are overwhelmed in a good way,” Moretz told Vogue while sitting in a hair and makeup chair in Paris just before seeing her completed wedding gown and the couple's white after-party looks for the first time.

Moretz wore a custom jacket and trousers for the after-party, a white cowboy hat on her head. The ensemble was inspired by a 2019 Louis Vuitton runway look. She explained to Vogue:

“I remember seeing the runway version, and it had this cowboy hat, and to (now) see it created to my proportions, it’s just so beautiful. And a little bit of ‘Yee-haw, baby!’”

