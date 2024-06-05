'Cheaters don't like getting caught': VP Harris speaks about Trump conviction on Jimmy Kimmel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris spent part of a Tuesday episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" rehashing how she found out about former President Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial.

She deflected a light-hearted question from Kimmel about whether the people she watched the verdict with were “pretending to not be happy” when the conviction was announced. She instead spoke of the six-week deliberations and the 12-person jury, before adding “the reality is, cheaters don't like getting caught.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted on all counts related to a scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex. The former president slammed the verdict as politically motivated, and has blamed it on Biden — while seeking to make himself a political martyr in the eyes of supporters, suggesting that if this could happen to him, similar things might befall them.

Harris' comments came a day after President Joe Biden tore into his predecessor and likely opponent in November's election for sowing doubt in the judicial process,

“It’s reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible for anyone to say that it’s rigged just because you don’t like the verdict," Biden said at a Greenwich, Connecticut, fundraiser on Monday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.