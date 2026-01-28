Bruce Springsteen sings out against Trump in 'Streets of Minneapolis'

Bruce Springsteen is dedicating his new song to the people of Minneapolis, criticizing President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration enforcement operations in the city.

The lyrics of "Streets of Minneapolis," released Wednesday, describe how "a city aflame fought fire and ice 'neath an occupier's boots," which Springsteen calls "King Trump's private army."

Springsteen in a statement said he wrote and recorded the song over the weekend and released it in response to a second deadly shooting by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

"It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good,” he wrote, naming the two victims.

The slow-burning song builds from just acoustic guitar and voice to a fuller band tune, including a harmonica solo, and ends with chants of “ICE Out!”

“Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice,” The Boss sings. “Singing through the bloody mist/We’ll take our stand for this land/And the stranger in our midst.”

The title echoes Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia,” which served as a title song for the Tom Hanks-led 1993 film “Philadelphia.”

Springsteen has long been critical of the president, who in turn has called the rock icon "overrated." They last publicly clashed last year, when Springsteen on tour in England told his audience that America "is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration." Trump responded by calling Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker."

