Behind the scenes at the Oscars: What you didn’t see on camera

LOS ANGELES — There's the Oscars you see on television and the one that takes place off camera. During commercial breaks, it can be a race to catch up with, congratulate and possibly console the peers around you. It can also be a time to run to the famed lobby bar and really be out of sight.

At Sunday's 98th Oscars, The Associated Press was inside the Dolby Theatre scoping out all the things that weren't broadcast to the world.

Before the show began

The stars like to cut things close when it comes to the Oscars. Many of the biggest names of the night didn’t make it to the red carpet until it was just 30 minutes to showtime. But unlike a premiere, live television doesn’t wait for the tardy A-lister to start.

And it can be a helpful excuse when, say, you're Paul Mescal and you don't want to do the "glambot." "Sorry, I don't have time," he said politely. But as he made his way up the stairs to the Dolby Theatre with girlfriend Gracie Abrams by his side, she laughed and snarked "you sure you don't want to do the glambot?"

A Hudson/Hawn/Russell Oscars

Early in the show, after Conan O'Brien's opening bit, Kate Hudson made her way to the lobby bar during a commercial break where she was soon joined by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. She had a brief moment of panic that she might be needed in the auditorium and found a nearby staffer who eased her worries as they looked over the schedule on an iPad.

“I’m good!” she said as she made her way back to her mom and Russell and the three continued chatting.

They stayed close all evening. As they made their way out of the auditorium after the show, Hudson, who did not win the best actress prize, was still in good spirits and excitedly congratulated Michael B. Jordan on his win. Later, Kieran Culkin stopped Hawn and Russell and said "it was really cool watching you interact with your daughter."

Drinks for the stars

Part of the fun of the lobby bar experience is getting a little glimpse into what the stars like to drink. After the absent Sean Penn took the best supporting actor prize, Jacob Elordi made his way to the bar with his mom, keeping her close with an arm around her shoulder. He chose a nice tequila, Don Julio 1942, with a bit of ice and lime.

In another part of the room, Nicole Kidman laughed and socialized while sipping champagne. Nearby, Jessie Buckley was doing the same. Mescal chose a pink colored tequila drink, while Abrams opted for champagne.

Nick Jonas held two bottled waters and a mixed tequila drink in his hand, which he sipped slowly. But it seems he or someone else wanted a vodka drink, which a kind server checked on and informed him that there was none to be offered. He thanked her and made his way back to the bar to leave a cash tip.

Some stars weren’t drinking though. Domnhall Gleeson snacked on Hershey kisses with almonds, while “Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams ate a single sliced cucumber.

Emma Stone has another dress incident

Ok, so this one wasn't quite as dramatic, or public, as Emma Stone telling the Oscars audience and millions watching from home that her dress broke as she accepted her best actress Oscar for "Poor Things," but Stone had another minor dress incident in the lobby. While chatting with "Bugonia" screenwriter Will Tracy and his date, she lost her diamond ring which had affixed itself to the back of her gown. The woman with Tracy performed a delicate operation to remove the ring, dress unscathed and get it back on Stone's middle finger.

Afterparty planning

Much of the chatter outside of the show revolved around what people were doing after, and complaints about not being on the list for Vanity Fair, which culled its invites this year in an effort to make it more exclusive. Stone made a plan to jump on a big bus with her “Bugonia” peers and stop by the Universal Pictures party before heading to A24's bash. When asked about Vanity Fair, she said, “it’s so weird, even if you’re nominated it doesn’t mean you can go.”

Family support from the mezzanine

Both Jordan and Buckley made special mention of their families in the audience during their acceptance speeches. Both Jordan’s father and Buckley’s family were seated in the same section — not bad seats by any stretch but a bit out of view of the person on stage. After the wins, many around the families were eager to congratulate them as well.

The ‘Sinners’ crew sticks together

When the show ended and the “One Battle After Another” crew lingered on stage, hugging one another and watching, the “Sinners” group made their way out of the auditorium together. Jordan hugged costume designer Ruth E. Carter, while Joachim Trier found his way to Ryan Coogler to do the same. Ryan and Zinzi Coogler paused to look up at the screen which was already replaying Jordan’s acceptance speech.

Omar Benson Miller, who played Cornbread, was still processing the night. In the theater and at the bar, the “Sinners” wins were by far the most enthusiastically celebrated. Though he said he has a tendency to be a “sore loser,” he still felt the palpable love for their film. “Hey, we got a couple!” he said.

Scenes from the Governors Ball

The first stop of the night for most is the Governors Ball, just a few escalator rides up from the Dolby. The happiest area was the Warner Bros. “One Battle After Another” tables where Leonardo DiCaprio, sipping red wine, and Benicio Del Toro, with champagne and not a few small beers, held court with studio executives, including Pamela Abdy. David Zaslav stopped by to chat with DiCaprio too, patting his star on the back. When DiCaprio saw co-star Chase Infiniti approaching the area, he made a gesture that was not entirely dissimilar to his famous cheers from “The Great Gatsby.”

Elsewhere Renate Reinsve ditched her shoes and walked barefoot through the party, which was carpeted. Steven Spielberg told “Train Dreams” director Clint Bentley about his plans to stop by Vanity Fair and how much he wanted to talk to Paul Thomas Anderson. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons stayed close to Alicia Silverstone, while Kerry Condon sampled the prime rib.

And Mandy Patinkin sat alone sampling sushi and trying to make a phone call as the music blared. Patinkin said he was honored to be there to support his late friend Rob Reiner.

“Rob made a beautiful movie,” he said.

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