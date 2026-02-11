Bad Bunny streams skyrocketed after the Super Bowl, up 175% in the U.S.

NEW YORK — The legacy of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show continues. Streams of his catalog jumped 175% in the U.S. on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl, when compared to the previous Monday, Feb. 2.

That’s according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company that provides insight into changing behaviors across music listenership.

Bad Bunny received nearly 100 million streams on Monday in the U.S. — that's 99.6 million in one day — compared to 36.2 million streams the previous Monday.

That's noteworthy, too, because Monday, Feb. 2 was the day after the 2026 Grammys, when the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio won album of the year. It marked the first time an all-Spanish language album took home the top prize. And as a result, he was already seeing a significant jump in streams: On Feb. 2, his on-demand U.S. streams spiked 117% from the previous Monday, Jan. 26.

And globally, Bad Bunny’s on-demand streams increased 132% on Monday, Feb. 9 compared to Feb. 2, a difference of 271 million to 117 million.

Bad Bunny's most-streamed songs in the U.S. on Monday, Feb. 9:

1. “DtMF" with 10.4 million

2. “Baile Inolvidable" with 6.7 million

3. “NuevaYol” with 6 million

4. “Tití Me Preguntó” with 5.4 million

5. “EoO” with 4.5 million

On Monday, Apple Music, a Super Bowl halftime show sponsor, found that Bad Bunny's show playlist became the most-played set list on the music streaming platform shortly after the performance. The Puerto Rican superstar went on to dominate the Apple Music Daily Top 100 Global chart, landing 23 songs in the Top 100, including nine in the Top 25 and five in the Top 10. His track "DtMF" rose to No. 1. His album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," appeared on album charts in 155 countries, reaching the Top 10 in 128 countries and hitting No. 1 in 46, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.

Spotify found that U.S. streams of Bad Bunny's music jumped 470% on the platform. That's when examining an hourly increase in U.S. streams between 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 8 compared to the same time frame the week prior.

And Amazon Music reported that streams of Bad Bunny's music in the U.S. jumped 480% following his performance.

Music discovery platform Shazam reflected a similar spike in engagement. Apple Music said Bad Bunny's performance Sunday marked the biggest day ever on Shazam for any Latin or non-English-language artist. Across Bad Bunny’s catalog, Shazam recognitions increased by more than 400% during and immediately following the halftime show compared to the daily average.

___

Associated Press Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum, Jr. contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.