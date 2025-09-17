Bad Bunny leads the 2025 Latin Grammy nominations, dethroning Édgar Barrera's 2-year run

NEW YORK — (AP) — It's Bad Bunny's world once again. The Puerto Rican superstar leads the 2025 Latin Grammy nominations this year.

His 12 nominations mean that he's dethroned producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera — known for his work with Bad Bunny as well as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — who previously topped the list in 2023 and 2024 with 13 and 9 nominations, respectively. Don't cry for him, though: Barrera is tied with Argentinian hip-hop duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso for the second most nominations. They have 10 each.

The Latin Recording Academy announced this year’s nominees in a livestream Wednesday.

Bad Bunny is nominated for album of the year and urban music album of the year for his groundbreaking 2025 full-length, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos." He's also up for urban/urban fusion performance, reggaeton performance, roots song and short form music video. He is nominated twice in the record and song of the year categories for "DTmF" and "Baile Inolvidable." He's also nominated twice in the best urban song category, for "La Mudanza" and "DTmF."

In addition to Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are also nominated in the album of the year category, which is rounded out by Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Vicente García, Joaquina, Natalia Lafourcade, Carín León, Liniker, Elena Rose and Alejandro Sanz.

Both Bad Bunny and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are nominated twice in the record of the year category, which also features artists Lafourcade, Sanz, Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia, Zoe Gotusso, Karol G and Liniker.

The best new artist category nominees are Alleh, Annasofia, Yerai Cortés, Juliane Gamboa, Camila Guevara, Isadora, Alex Luna, Paloma Morphy, Sued Nunes and Ruzzi.

“The impact of Latin music continues to grow on a global level, and all of the nominated artists encompass its diversity and richness while continuing to preserve the iconic sounds that make our music unique,” Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, wrote in a statement.

The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

There is a new field in 2025, for visual media, and two new categories: music for visual media and roots song.

The Latin Grammys will broadcast live on TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. An hourlong pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

