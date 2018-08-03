Atlanta and Hogansville split $1.3M Fantasy 5 jackpot

Two winning tickets sold in Atlanta and Hogansville split a $1,365,742 jackpot prize from the Aug. 2 Fantasy 5 drawing. The tickets won $682,871 each.
Winning numbers for the August 2 drawing were: 13-16-17-23-28.
The Atlanta ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #709, located at 2805 Chamblee Tucker Road, and the second ticket was purchased at Valero, located at 1945 E. Main Street in Hogansville.
Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
