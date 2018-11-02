NEW YORK - Police in New York City arrested Alec Baldwin on Friday after an alleged dispute over a parking spot.
According to the ABC affiliate in New York, Baldwin is accused of punching a man during the incident about 2 p.m. on East 10th Street in Manhattan.
Police told WABC-TV that Baldwin punched someone who took a parking spot he was trying to hold for himself.
The incident allegedly happened outside Baldwin's home.
Baldwin was arrested and is being held at the New York Police Department’s 6th Precinct. He’s expected to be charged with third-degree assault, according to WABC-TV.
