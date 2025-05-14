Actor Halle Bailey gets restraining order against rapper DDG alleging violence, fear for their baby

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has granted a restraining order to "The Little Mermaid" actor and singer Halle Bailey, who says her ex-boyfriend, the rapper and YouTuber DDG, has been repeatedly violent with her and she fears for herself and the baby they have together.

The judge on Tuesday ordered DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to stay away from Bailey and their 17-month-old son, Halo, until a June 6 hearing.

“Throughout our relationship,” Bailey said in documents requesting the order, “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Granberry was not immediately answered.

Bailey, 25, and Granberry, 27, were in a relationship from 2022 until last year, and since their breakup there have been “multiple acts of physical violence," Bailey said.

In a January incident that she recounts in detail, Bailey said Granberry was repeatedly calling her a “bitch” as she tried to strap the baby into a seat inside his car.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey said in the documents. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Bailey included photos of her tooth and bruises on her arms in her filing.

In March, she said Granberry entered her house when she wasn't home and texted her a photo of her bed along with a threatening message suggesting she was having sex with other men.

A few days later, she said, he berated her when she did not want to send their sick baby on a visit with him, and smashed the Ring camera on her porch when he realized it was recording the confrontation. She said when she called a relative for help, he took her phone and got into his car, slamming the door on her as she was holding the baby. Bailey filed a police report over the incident.

She also asked that Granberry be ordered to stop using his streaming platforms on Twitch and YouTube to turn his followers against her.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans,” she said in the documents. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”

Granberry was also ordered not to possess any weapons. The judge can extend the order for up to five years at the June 6 hearing.

DDG, from Pontiac, Michigan, first saw success as a video streamer and then as a hip-hop artist. On May 5, he released his fourth studio album, “Blame the Chat,” on Epic records.

Bailey, from Atlanta, has been nominated for five Grammy Awards as both a solo artist and as part of Chloe x Halle, the duo with her sister that first brought her fame.

She starred in the sitcom "Grown-ish" from 2018 to 2022, and in 2023 played the title character in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.