0 $50K Powerball tickets sold in metro Atlanta

Two tickets worth $50,000 each were sold recently in Atlanta and Decatur for the May 9 Powerball drawing. In addition, one ticket worth $50,000 was sold in College Park for the May 12 drawing.

Winning numbers from the May 9 drawing were: 11-16-38-50-69 and the Powerball was 19.

The winning tickets were sold at QuikTrip #729, located at 2804 Paces Ferry Road SE in Atlanta, and J’s Buffalo House, located at 2150 Candler Road in Decatur.

Winning numbers from the May 12 drawing were: 22-42-45-55-56 and the Powerball was 14.

The College Park ticket was sold at Exxon, located at 2549 Roosevelt Highway.

Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.

Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $280 million to a single annuity winner.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Powerball tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

