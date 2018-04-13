  • $1Million Billionaire Club ticket sold in Winder

    Updated:

    A Winder convenience store recently sold a Georgia Lottery Billionaire Club ticket worth $1 million.

     

    The winning ticket was purchased at Kuntry Korner, located at 1170 Carl Bethlehem Road in Winder.

     

    The lucky winner claimed the prize Monday at Georgia Lottery headquarters.

     

    The Billionaire Club instant game offers players a top prize of $7 million and a second prize of $1 million. 

     

    Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    $1Million Billionaire Club ticket sold in Winder

  • Headline Goes Here

    In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, 'ego-driven' Trump

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Navy policy ensures opioid therapy is appropriate for patients with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Women in the World Summit: Weinstein accusers speak out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Model says Cosby raped her; chief accuser to testify Friday