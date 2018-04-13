$1Million Billionaire Club ticket sold in Winder

A Winder convenience store recently sold a Georgia Lottery Billionaire Club ticket worth $1 million.
The winning ticket was purchased at Kuntry Korner, located at 1170 Carl Bethlehem Road in Winder.
The lucky winner claimed the prize Monday at Georgia Lottery headquarters.
The Billionaire Club instant game offers players a top prize of $7 million and a second prize of $1 million.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}