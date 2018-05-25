  • $1.3M Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in Thomasville

    A winning jackpot ticket worth $1,361,859 was sold in Thomasville for the May 23 Fantasy 5 drawing.

     

    Winning numbers from the May 23 drawing were: 2-16-18-21-29.

     

    The lucky ticket was purchased at Shell, located at 2103 Smith Ave. in Thomasville.

     

    Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

     

    Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

     

    Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

