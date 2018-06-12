0 'Stranger Things' actor says his time in Atlanta was 'most miserable in my life'

ATLANTA - “Stranger Things” is one of the most popular series on Netflix, and it’s filmed right here in Atlanta.

While the show brings joy to many fans, one of the actors recently revealed that he was once unhappy during his time in the city.

In a recent segment on Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” David Harbour, who plays Sheriff Hopper, opened up about filming the first season of the show.

For starters, the actor didn’t think he’d land the role. When he did, he put a lot of pressure on himself to nail it. He called it his “shot at the pro ball.”

“The first season was the most miserable time in my life,” he explained. “It was sort of the greatest time in my life, too, but I just wanted to work on it so hard.”

He shared that he was often depressed and sad whenever he was not on the set.

“We went down to Atlanta to shoot it, and I had very little interaction with anyone,” Harbour said. “I just would sit in my house and be very depressed. I would rarely go out. I started to learn the ukulele a little bit, so I’d play weird songs on the ukulele and just sit.”

When he wrapped season one, he felt very introspective and worked to detach himself from the character. By season two, he said, the process was more manageable.

“The second season was easier, because in a sense he [Sheriff Hopper] opens up a little bit,” he said. “Consciously I get to walk into tragedy. I get to live there and see how that feels. So there’s a certain joy; a weird perverse joy that I have just because I’m built like an actor.”

“Stranger Things,” currently available on Netflix, has been renewed for a third season. No release date has been set yet.

This article was written by Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.