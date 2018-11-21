ATLANTA - Y’all. This is your friendly reminder that “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs tonight on Channel 2!
Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the classic half-hour animated Thanksgiving-themed Peanuts special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.
A special bonus cartoon from Schulz, “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers,” will air with the Peanuts classic.
The cast includes Todd Barbee as Charlie Brown, Robin Kohn as Lucy, Stephen Shea as Linus, Hilary Momberger as Sally, Kip DeFaria as Peppermint Patty, Jimmy Ahrens as Marcie and Robin Reed as Franklin.
The action starts TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ONLY on Channel 2!
Who else is going to watch "A Charlie Brown #Thanksgiving" tonight at 8 on Channel 2?!?! @wsbtv 🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/nx6UayYEdZ— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) November 21, 2018
CLICK HERE for more information from the official ABC website.
