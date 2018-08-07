$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton

One winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Hamilton for the Aug. 4 Powerball drawing.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Citgo, located at 25 Mountain Creek Drive.
Winning numbers for the Aug. 4 drawing were: 3-11-38-44-58 and the Powerball was 2.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
Powerball winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $223 million to a single annuity winner.
Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Powerball tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
