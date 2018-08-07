$125,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize sold in Macon

A Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Macon for the Aug. 3 drawing.
Winning numbers for the Aug. 3 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 1-8-22-23-30.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Sunoco, located at 2900 Jeffersonville Road.
The winner claimed the prize Monday at the Georgia Lottery’s Macon District Office.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
