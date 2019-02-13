$10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in metro Atlanta

Two tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Atlanta and Powder Springs in the Feb. 8 Mega Millions drawing.
Winning numbers from the Feb. 8 Mega Millions drawing were: 14-24-31-42-48 and the Mega Ball was 13. Both tickets matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball.
The tickets were purchased at Exxon, located at 1959 Lakewood Ave. in Atlanta, and BP, located at 3930 Austell Powder Springs Road in Powder Springs.
Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.
Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $20.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
