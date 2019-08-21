$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Wildwood!

One ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Wildwood for the Aug. 20 Mega Millions drawing.
Pilot Travel Center #254, located at 650 Highway 299, sold the winning ticket.
Winning numbers from the Aug. 20 Mega Millions drawing were: 8-14-25-51-63 and the Mega Ball was 4. The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp. and Mega Millions, please visit:
www.galottery.com and www.megamillions.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}