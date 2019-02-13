$10,000 Georgia Lottery tickets sold in Newton and Rockdale counties

Three winning tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in the Feb. 5 Georgia FIVE evening drawing. One ticket was sold in Conyers, and two tickets were sold in Oxford.
Winning numbers from the Feb. 5 Georgia FIVE evening drawing were: 8-0-8-8-5.
The ticket sold in Conyers was purchased at Shell, located at 3505 Highway 138 NE.
Maverick Express, located at 5221 Highway 138 in Oxford, sold the other two tickets.
Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.
Georgia FIVE winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $20 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}