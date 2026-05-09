Parents no longer love public schools because they aren't as flexible as they would want for their kids. When enrolling your child, you want them to have all the support they need. Being excited to attend school helps children do better. Not many kids look forward to their mornings when in a public school.

According to FutureEd, enrollment in public schools went down by 1.2 million students between fall 2019 and fall 2023. Many parents choose to find better education options to start giving their children the best.

You may have noticed the kids in your neighborhood have recently changed schools. After learning about all your options, it becomes easier to set your child up for success.

Who Owns Public Schools?

All the people living in your district. Once you pay taxes when buying something or for your business, the funds end up helping to run public schools. You and your neighbors own them.

Parents with kids in public school have the power to choose a group of people who will be in charge of how the institution runs. Board members are often parents or someone who just lives in the neighborhood.

You can choose someone new if you aren't happy with their work. Management boards and principals don't own public schools. It's just their duty to listen to the parents whose kids go there and other people in the community who pay taxes.

Who Funds Public Schools the Most?

The state. When you see a project like getting new books or a building coming up, most likely the funds are from the Georgia state government.

Many schools in Atlanta are able to pay teachers and cover other expenses because the people living in our state pay taxes. The federal government also chips in.

It supports low-income students and pays for special school programs. If you pay property taxes because you own land or buildings in Atlanta, you're also helping public schools run.

Discovering the Reasons Families Are Leaving Public Schools

After you visit a public school now, you'll notice fewer students. A district school could have great teachers and rooms without meeting your child's needs.

Making changes to public education takes time.

Seeking Better Safety and Culture

One teacher in a public school is in charge of more students than they can actually handle. These cases are causing students to dislike school due to:

Bullying

Harassment

Violence

Your child deserves to feel seen, which is hard when they are in a crowded class. Charter schools have fewer students per class. This can make them a better type of public school.

Consider a charter school if you want an affordable education. If you read about Alamo Ranch school programs and enrollment, you'll know why more parents love charter schools.

Concerns Over Academic Standards

When parents see their kids' grades dropping, and the school they are in isn't paying much attention, they feel discouraged. Public schools still have caring teachers, but they are mostly overwhelmed.

Having a lot of paperwork and too many kids to teach makes it hard to give each one the best instruction.

Ensure your child gets the scores they need to be ready for college. Some even want to pursue the arts, but public schools may not have the best facilities.

Fun elective classes help kids have a bit of choice in choosing what they want to learn. There aren't very many options in public schools for students to choose from.

Students sometimes end up settling for what they don't find too boring because they can't get what they want.

Ask your child if they love the classes they take when in a public school. Being told they would prefer if they had something like a robotics program will make you want to do better for them.

You can get a more diverse curriculum if you move your child from a public school.

Tech Gives Parents More Flexibility

Kids who are able to travel with their parents and participate in the things they love feel happier. It's hard to keep up with these things when in a public school, as they aren't that flexible.

Your child may not look forward to going to school because it doesn't have their favorite activities.

Some of your friends who homeschool may tell you about the amazing classes their kids are able to take online. Not all public schools offer things like coding.

If you can find a charter school near you with the programs your child wants, they'll be happier.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Charter Schools Charge Tuition?

No. Charter schools are helping many parents not to worry about paying for tuition. The state provides the money needed for the programs.

Some rules in charter schools may not be the same as those in public schools in your area, even if you won't be paying fees. Ask if school trips and special classes come at an extra cost.

Even so, charter schools are more affordable than private schools.

Why Do Some Schools Close Down?

Schools close down if they're unable to pay bills and teachers. Having just a small number of students in a huge school is costly. Governments give schools funds based on the population.

You may know of some district schools that merged after struggling to keep up with bills. If you choose other education options, you can give your child more stability.

Should I Care About Teacher Turnover?

Yes. Pay attention if your child keeps telling you they have a new teacher every few months or weeks. It's stressful and confusing to get used to a new person after just a short time.

Many students bond with their teachers and feel devastated when they leave.

A school with staffing issues most likely has other problems going on, too. You will also worry about the quality of education your child is getting, since each teacher has a unique method of delivery.

Exploring Education Options for Your Child

Not all children can enroll in classes they'll look forward to when attending public schools. When the state provides funds, the people on the board are in charge of putting them to good use.

Consider charter schools and homeschooling to have more choices. Students often want to learn unique things that their schools don't offer at the moment. Read more news about education trends.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.