The 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be an epic event, not only because it is being hosted by three countries this year (Canada, USA, and Mexico), but also because it's going to be a 48-team expanded format. Start making your travel plans for the World Cup now, because stadiums will be packed and tickets will sell out fast.

There are so many different 2026 World Cup stadiums to pick from.

It's not every year that the FIFA World Cup comes to town, so if you live in any of the American, Canadian, or Mexican cities where the FIFA World Cup will be held this year, it's time to plan ahead and buy tickets.

Some of these tickets are going for thousands of dollars already, and the cup is still more than six months away! It takes place from June 11th to July 19th, 2026, so if you have no plans for your summer vacation, take it all during June and July and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams.

What Are the Different 2026 World Cup Stadiums?

There are so many World Cup 2026 venues to choose from that you are going to be spoilt for choice. Here are some 2026 soccer stadiums to consider:

SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, USA

This is one of the most advanced sports arenas in the world and has a capacity of 70,000, which is expandable to 100,000. It has futuristic design features like:

Transparent ETFE roof

A massive double-sided 4K video board

Luxury facilities that rival elite entertainment venues

Can you imagine sitting in one of those luxury seats with 100,000 fans around, all cheering for their favorite team or player? That would be the most epic way to experience the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

BMO Field - Toronto, Canada

If you've never been to this vibrant city, then you are missing out. One of the most beautiful cities in North America, with skyscrapers galore, and on the edge of the lake, you are going to love roaming around this city, especially in June when the city just comes alive.

The BMO Stadium is right in the center of downtown, with dozens of places nearby to stay and eat. The great thing about this stadium is that it has a maximum capacity of 46,000, so it's not as crowded or packed as some of the other stadiums. You can really breathe and take your time navigating this stadium when visiting Toronto.

Also, with the subway and streetcar system encompassing downtown Toronto, it will be easy for you to move around the city in between games, if you wish to do some sightseeing with the family.

Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico

Never been to Mexico before? Well, what are you waiting for? With the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you can visit Mexico City and really experience the beauty of Mexican culture.

You might have eaten tonnes of Mexican food before, but you don't really know what Mexico is all about until you have jumped around with hundreds of Mexicans cheering for a favorite soccer team.

It has an enormous capacity of 80,000 people. Just keep in mind that Mexico City is at a higher altitude than most other cities you have visited in the past, so you will want to watch out for altitude sickness.

How Can You Buy Tickets for the World Cup for Cheaper?

So you are ready to plan your trip to the World Cup, and you have a bunch of different cities on your route. How do you get tickets?

Well, before you start pulling out your credit card, do some research. There are some resellers on the internet that will be able to get you a better price for these tickets than going directly to the stadium's website.

Hello Tickets is a good one to try out. The big thing here is to plan in advance. You can't wait until June of 2026 to start buying tickets, since FIFA World Cup tickets sell out quickly.

If you have any vacation booked at all next year, cancel it all and start planning your soccer extravaganza now.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Do You Need to Bring to a Soccer Game as a Fan?

Of course, you need to bring your enthusiasm and excitement when coming to a FIFA World Cup game. These games are pumped up and full of energetic fans, and you can't be dwindling in energy when you get there.

So make sure to sleep well the night before, stay hydrated, eat a solid meal, and then come to the game with your A game.

Another thing to remember is that you will want to check what the venue allows you to bring into it. Some venues have restrictions on the food, water, and other items you can carry in your bag. So check with them before waltzing in.

How to Plan a FIFA World Cup Trip?

It's probably going to be the trip of a lifetime for you, so it's important to start planning in advance. Buy your game tickets and your flight tickets if you are going to a venue away from your home city.

Also, start thinking about which jerseys you are going to pack and who's coming with you. You want people with good energy around you.

Finally, you will want to budget for all this, because a FIFA World Cup trip can get pretty expensive.

Get Enthralled by World Cup Stadium Designs

Every country is always trying to beat the others when it comes to their stadium designs and architecture. That's why the 2026 World Cup stadiums are such a sight to behold. You will marvel at them as you cheer for your favorite soccer team.

Take our advice on picking the right stadiums for your trip in 2026.

