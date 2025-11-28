If you are planning to become pregnant in the near future, it's important to start taking care of your body. This helps prepare it for the baby to come and also takes care of you. Folic acid is a must, as is a balanced diet and proper rest.

The nine months of pregnancy will go much more smoothly for you if you start taking care of yourself way before the pregnancy even begins. Make sure you're paying attention to prenatal nutrition.

Start by following the pregnancy nutrition tips laid out below, and you will be well on your way.

Do Nutritional Needs in Pregnancy Change?

As you can imagine, a pregnant woman is taking care of not only herself, but also a growing baby in her belly. This definitely means that her nutritional needs change during pregnancy.

However, the only way you are going to have a healthy pregnancy is if you start taking care of your nutritional needs way before you even think about getting pregnant. It's all about setting a good foundation for the baby that's to come. Even morning sickness can be prevented or much reduced if you have a healthy pregnancy diet from the start.

What Are Some Tips for a Healthy Diet for Pregnant Women?

There's a lot to delve into here, so let's get started. It's not only about multivitamins (which you should definitely be taking, especially geared towards pregnant women), but also about your lifestyle as a whole.

Focus on a Healthy Diet, Not Supplements

It's easy to start pouring a mound of supplements into your body every day, but the healthier idea here is to focus on a balanced diet instead. A balanced plate is something you should be prioritizing every day.

Look at your breakfast, lunch, and dinner plates and ensure you are giving your body steady fuel and a wide array of colors and nutrients. Some days, you are going to have brighter foods on your plate. Other days are going to be more "beige".

That's okay, as long as it all balances out in the end. Don't stress yourself too much over this. It's all about the overall picture.

Prioritize Protein

As you are growing an entirely new human being in your body, it's important for you to prioritize protein when pregnant or trying to get pregnant.

70-100 grams of protein per day (depending on your body weight) is ideal, but consult a medical professional to ensure you aren't undereating. Try to add Greek yoghurt, lean meats, fish, tofu, nut butters, and other such items into your daily menu.

Vitamins for Prenatal Care: Iron, Vitamin C, Folic Acid

Here are some vitamins to focus on when trying to get pregnant. It's not an exclusive list, but it's a good start.

Folic acid (or methylfolate): Helps prevent neural tube defects; 400-800 micrograms per day starting before conception when possible.

Iron: Supports increased blood volume and helps prevent anemia.

Iodine: Important for the baby's brain and thyroid development.

Vitamin D: Supports bone health and immune function.

B12: Especially important if you're vegetarian or vegan.

Avoid Certain Foods

Generally, there are some foods everyone should avoid to stay healthy. These include:

Fast foods

Fried foods

Foods high in saturated fats

Highly-processed foods

Try to prepare your meals with fresh, natural ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and other ingredients. Organic is better if you can afford it.

You should also avoid foods with added coloring or preservatives in them, as they can add unnecessary stress to your liver and body. Do everything you can to keep things simple in your diet. As close to their natural state as possible is key.

Consult a nutritionist like JM Nutrition if you need further guidance on this.

Hydration Is Key

Hydration is important for everyone on this planet, but more so for prenatal nutrition. If you can have 8-12 glasses of water every day, that would be ideal.

Don't like the taste of water? Try naturally flavored drinks by adding cucumber, lemon, or watermelon slices to your water.

Try to avoid Gatorade and other such electrolyte drinks, as they are high in sugar and other unnecessary ingredients.

Frequently Asked Questions

What to Avoid When Taking Prenatals?

As mentioned previously, there are certain items you should avoid eating when pregnant (but also start before you actually get pregnant). These include raw meats, high-mercury fish, unpasteurized dairy, alcohol, and limit caffeine.

It might be hard for you to restrict yourself, but understand that it's only for a few months. Then, you can get back to your normal diet and not worry about a thing. A balanced, healthy diet is also great for your health in general.

What Is the Golden Rule for Every Pregnant Woman?

There are three golden rules to keep in mind. They are listening to your doctor's advice, eating healthy, and staying active (as much as you can with morning sickness and all of that).

Even a bit of activity every day, like a walk around the block or a bit of prenatal yoga, can help greatly in ensuring you have a healthy pregnancy.

Also, listen to your doctor when he/she gives you particular advice, because he/she is only concerned about getting you a perfect delivery. Whenever you feel like something is off with your health or diet, speak to your doctor first.

They have seen hundreds of pregnancies, so they can give you proper feedback on what the right steps are and what to avoid.

Prenatal Nutrition Starts With a Healthy Mindset

Are you ready to start eating healthy for your baby? Prenatal nutrition starts by knowing that you are doing all of this not only for your baby but for yourself as well. You are worth the care you are putting into your diet.

Don't overstress about it, but do all you can to eat healthy and stay active.

