The economy may be scary now, but those who enjoy working with people and want better job security may consider home care career opportunities. The growth in healthcare jobs is accelerating due to an aging population, an uptake in more chronic diseases, and shifts in available workers, like immigrants.

With a declining birthrate and people living longer, a future care gap is brewing. Fewer young people entering these fields creates a shortage of trained workers. Plus, elders may not have children or grandchildren to help. Therefore, the situation is ripe for someone willing to enter the field now and in the future.

Explore why jobs in home care services are surging and how they could be beneficial careers.

Why Is the Home Care Industry Surging?

The Baby Boomers are aging, and many have little interest in leaving their homes for a nursing facility. Aging at home allows seniors to enjoy their final life stage in peace and safety, with more control than they would have at an outside facility. Plus, technology has made it easier to make homes friendlier to those with limited mobility.

Nursing Home Controversies

Nursing homes have provided options for elderly patients who can no longer care for themselves and may not have another relative to take them in. However, nursing homes have been a topic of controversy due to understaffing, poor conditions, and neglect that patients often deal with.

Why deal with a nursing home when you can be comfortable at home and in control of who helps you?

Home Upgrades for Aging-In-Place

Aging in place has become popular enough for an entire industry to grow around making the required at-home upgrades.

The highest priority upgrades include:

Grab bars

Hand rails

Lever handles

Those grab bars and rails around tubs, showers, and toilets make it easier for seniors and others with limited mobility to lift themselves and prevent falls. Walk-in showers/tubs with built-in seats and raised toilets help reduce the amount of bending seniors must do.

Lever handles in place of knobs are easier for those with decreased grip strength. Slip-resistant flooring helps prevent falls and related injuries. Voice-activated devices like Alexa provide hands-free calling capability, which could be a lifeline during an emergency.

Aging Population

By 2030, about 73 million Americans will be 65 years old and older, according to Syracuse University. Plus, many people are not having as many children as before, leading to a global birth rate decline.

As these older adults outnumber children and grandchildren, having an available family member to take care of them may not always be realistic.

What Are Some Career Benefits?

Enjoy stability since this field has an unprecedented demand in roles that require a human touch instead of AI. Therefore, qualified professionals may get better pay and growth potential without going into hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt.

Help People

If you have a kind heart and enjoy helping people, jobs in home care services are the ideal option. Your care and support can help an elderly, sick, or disabled person remain in the comfort of their home.

You may help someone recover from an illness, run errands, or help dress them. Additionally, professional home care workers help a client's loved ones avoid becoming overwhelmed as informal and unpaid caregivers.

Stability

Elder care employment has an obvious need for human workers. Sure, technology can help with some aspects of a patient's home upgrade. However, a robot or app can't replace a compassionate and trained human as a caregiver.

Flexibility

Do you wish to avoid a 9-to-5 schedule? Caregiver job openings also include part-time, weekend, and night shifts. Some professionals may be on call or work per diem. If you work through a reputable agency, you may also have quality backup if you can't make a shift.

Inexpensive Education Requirements

Student loan debt is an anchor around the necks of many Americans who may not even be working in the field for which they got an expensive degree. At least most jobs in home care services don't require extensive four-year training and post-secondary follow-up.

Certain jobs in this field only require a basic high school diploma or GED with some state-mandated local training.

How Can Someone Get Started?

Before you qualify for homehealth aide jobs Philadelphia PA, and other locations, you'll need certification.

Those certifications usually include:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Personal Care Aide (PCA)

CPR

First Aid

People can volunteer at nursing homes and hospitals. Doing so can provide valuable experience and references for entry-level jobs. Additionally, there's the option to start a home care business that focuses on hiring caregivers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jobs in Home Care Services

What Are the Different Types of Home Care Jobs?

The jobs in this field include non-medical assistant care-based options, such as being a home companion or personal care aide (PCA). However, there are also medical-focused skilled jobs, such as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and home health aide (HHA).

Therapists, particularly speech and physical therapists, may help with rehabilitation. Medical social workers can also connect patients with the required counseling and resources they need.

What Is the Difference Between a Home Health Aide and a Caregiver?

Both roles are important; however, one has more formal medical training while the other doesn't. A caregiver may assist with duties from preparing meals to providing medication reminders. However, the home health aide is the person changing bandages, caring for wounds, and monitoring vital signs.

Consider a Future in Home Care Services

As you can see, jobs in home care services are growing due to changing population needs. With fewer births and aging people wanting more independent experiences, available compassionate and trained home care service professionals are essential.

With an uncertain economy creating increasing layoffs, those considering this field may have a more stable, flexible, and lucrative job that an AI app can't replace.

Did this article encourage you to consider a career in home care and understand why it's a growing and vital field? Check out more of our health or employment-related coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.