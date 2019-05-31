0 Job alert: These 10 companies are hiring like crazy in June

Summertime is just about here and some of America’s top companies are looking to fill thousands of positions right now!

If you’re considering a career move in industries like tech, finance, retail or hospitality, your dream gig could be working for one of the employers on a new list from the job search website Glassdoor.

Is your resume ready to go? You may want to send it to one of these companies hiring like crazy in June…

Cox Communications, UnitedHealth and Carbon Black are hiring right now

If you’ve got the right skills, companies in technology, retail and other top industries are ready to bring you aboard. They’re offering competitive salaries, cool benefits and flexible schedules to recruit top talent.

Here are 10 of the companies that Glassdoor says are hiring like crazy in June:

Open positions: Event Marketing Manager, National Accounts Specialty Sales VP, Nurse Practitioner, Digital Marketing Manager, Senior Agile Project Manager, Licensed EAP Counselor, Regional Vice President Operations, Managing Consultant, Data Analyst, Practice Performance Specialist, Business System Analyst & more.

Locations: Falls Church, VA; San Francisco, CA; San Antonio, TX; Green Bay, WI; Schaumburg, IL; West Valley City, UT & more.

Open positions: Finance Manager, Director of Marketing Innovation, Fiber Technician, Manager of Building Access, Facilities Manager, Outside Retention Representative, Senior Account Executive, Manager of Sales Engineering, Retail Sales Associate, Sales Engineer II, Data Engineer, Channel Sales Manager & more.

Locations: Atlanta, GA; Phoenix, AZ; Oklahoma City, OK; Gainesville, FL; San Diego, CA; Las Vegas, NV & more.

Open positions: Senior Lab and Test Technician, Clinical Trial Associate, Senior Microfluidics Engineer, Director of Project Management Office, Behavioral Science Research Associate, Haptics Engineer, NPI Program Manager, Senior Supplier Quality Engineer, Financial Analyst, Senior UX Researcher, Supply Chain Program Manager & more.

Locations: San Francisco, CA

Open positions: Global Equities Trader, Command Center Intern, Credit Analyst, Data Engineer, Quant Developer, Software Engineer, Global Equities Investment Analyst, Recruiting Coordinator, Trader, Credit Portfolio Manager & more.

Locations: Chicago, IL; New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Greenwich, CT; Dallas, TX; Austin, TX & more.

Open positions: Senior Security System Analyst, Fraud Specialist, Retail Sales, Beauty Counter Manager, Sous Chef, Line/Prep Coo, Visual Merchandiser, Stock Team, Tech Program Manager, Business Analyst, Program Manager of Strategic Growth, Corporate Strategy Associate, Associate Designer of Marketing Creative Programs & more.

Locations: Seattle, WA; Tampa, FL; New York, NY; Gilbert, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT; Los Angeles, CA & more.

Open positions: Senior Relationship Banker, Business Intelligence Analyst, Cybersecurity Engineer II, Principal Enterprise Architect, Service Banker, Online and Mobile Lead Engineer, Sr. Lead Advertising Partner, Sales Coordinator, Senior Product Designer, Credit Products Associate & more.

Locations: Napa, CA; San Francisco, CA; Denver, CO; Tempe AZ; Fargo, ND; Omaha, NE & more.

Open positions: Project Manager, Sales Representative Textiles, Logistics Coordinator, Director of Strategic Accounts, Director of Corporate Sustainability, Customer Data Analyst, Financial Reporting Manager, Production Supervisor, Tax Manager, Government Sales Representative & more.

Locations: East Greenville, PA; New York, NY; San Francisco, CA & more.

Open positions: Bilingual Verizon Sales Consultant, Phone Repair Technician, Inventory Specialist, B2B Verizon Sales Consultant, IT Support Field Technician, Social Media Specialist, Salesforce Software Engineer, Merchandising and Facilities Coordinator, Creative Manager, National Recruiting Coordinator & more.

Locations: Knoxville, TN; Dallas, TX; Des Plains, IL; Portsmouth, NH; Huntley, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Kennewick, WA & more.

Open positions: Land Acquisition Director, New Homes Sales Counselors, New Homes Sales Counselors, Area Sales Manager, Area Sales Manager, Assistant Construction Manager, Land Development Coordinator, Administrative Services Manager – Houston, TX, New Home Sales Counselors, Construction Manager, IT Help Desk Engineer & more.

Locations: Tampa, FL; Scottsdale, AZ; Denver, CO; Raleigh, NC; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX & more.

Open positions: Senior Software Engineer, Group Development Manager, Solutions Architect, Staff Big Data/Database Engineer, Director of Development, Associate Marketing Manager, Principal Software Engineer, Sr. DevOps Engineer- Data Infrastructure, Senior Communication Services Engineer, Senior Development Manager-TurboTax, Mobile Software Engineer, Return to Work Program – Software Engineer, Staff Software Engineer & more.

Locations: Mountain View, CA; San Diego, CA; Plano, TX; San Diego, CA; Eagle, ID & more.

Give your resume a makeover

To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2019!

